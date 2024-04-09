Reik & CO. LLC Sells 6,166 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 34.6% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.53% of Church & Dwight worth $123,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 218,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $142,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 330,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

