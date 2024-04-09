Rent the Runway (RENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rent the Runway Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.82. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $69.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RENT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.
Insider Activity at Rent the Runway
In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $131,156. 9.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 453,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 419,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
