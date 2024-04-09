Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 9th (ALGT, ALKS, ALTM, AMG, AMP, APP, ARCB, AXTI, BABA, BBWI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 9th:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $76.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $175.00 to $190.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $437.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $87.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $3.75 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $94.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $105.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $12.75 to $16.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $4.25 to $6.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $176.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $107.00 to $93.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $350.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $225.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $435.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $197.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $273.00 to $291.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $228.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $101.00 to $121.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $55.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $115.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $63.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $440.00 to $460.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $215.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $4.60 to $6.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 390 ($4.94) to GBX 383 ($4.85). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $28.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $5.00 to $4.25. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $14.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $123.00 to $139.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $108.00 to $112.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $290.00 to $305.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $470.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $3.00 to $2.75. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $279.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $659.00 to $648.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $6.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $475.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 290 ($3.67). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $231.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $112.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $167.00 to $164.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $78.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $257.00 to $250.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 760 ($9.62) to GBX 790 ($10.00). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $81.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $665.00 to $595.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $243.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $66.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

