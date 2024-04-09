Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of ROIC opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 222.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

