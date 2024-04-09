RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 70,339 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 447.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,339 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $37.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

