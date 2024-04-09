RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 100,199 Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 4.77% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 4,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

