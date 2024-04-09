RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

