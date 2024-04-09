RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,091,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.07 and a 200-day moving average of $217.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

