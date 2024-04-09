RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

