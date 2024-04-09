RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.29 and a 200-day moving average of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

