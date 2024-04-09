RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,023 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $185,164,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

