Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.38. 974,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,643,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 625.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289,169 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,619 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $2,728,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 441,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.