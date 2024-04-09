Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,739,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,503 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.84% of Roblox worth $1,268,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. 1,393,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $315,447.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 492,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,995,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,707 shares of company stock worth $25,702,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

