ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 72,497 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $56.79.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBO. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

