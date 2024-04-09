Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.63.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
