ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.69

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 24866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

ROHM Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

