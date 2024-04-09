Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root
Root Price Performance
NASDAQ ROOT opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.85. Root has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. Analysts anticipate that Root will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
