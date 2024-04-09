Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $61.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.61.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 195,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

