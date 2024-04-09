Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.56) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,362.50 ($17.24).

SN opened at GBX 967.40 ($12.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11. The stock has a market cap of £8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,061.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 887 ($11.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.67). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,070.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,037.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

