RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.60.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

