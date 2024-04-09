Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RWAY. B. Riley downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $505.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 20,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,393.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $12,670,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 104,821 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

