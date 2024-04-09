Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

