Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 72.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,284,196. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.17. 1,159,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average is $257.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

