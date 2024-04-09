Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 99.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after buying an additional 1,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,033,000 after buying an additional 1,400,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,284,196 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.52. 1,588,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

