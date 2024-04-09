SALT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,299.27 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $12,299.27 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00014596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001525 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,978.74 or 1.00118093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011400 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00133302 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01881063 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,424.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.