Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.17% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.33. 55,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,173. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.