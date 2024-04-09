Sather Financial Group Inc Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.09% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 217,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.78. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.