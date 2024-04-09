Sather Financial Group Inc Has $46.78 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,365. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.31. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

