Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.83. 1,722,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,738. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

