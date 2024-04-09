Savills plc (LON:SVS) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.90 Per Share

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Savills Stock Performance

Shares of SVS opened at GBX 1,086 ($13.75) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 987.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 918.46. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 745 ($9.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,100 ($13.92). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,772.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Savills alerts:

Insider Transactions at Savills

In related news, insider John Waters purchased 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £19,501.72 ($24,682.60). Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Stories

