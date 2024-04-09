Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 0.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. 936,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,728. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.