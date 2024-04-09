Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.77. 789,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

