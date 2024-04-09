Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349,141. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.