Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.44. 834,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

