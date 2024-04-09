Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam lifted its position in American Water Works by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,117,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.14. 358,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.