Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $287,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 622,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,715. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

