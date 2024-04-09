Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Reduced by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 3.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 227,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

