Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Raised by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.