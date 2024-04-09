Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,561,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

