Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Reduced by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.36. 773,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,905. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

