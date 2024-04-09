Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 514,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

