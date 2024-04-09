Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 681,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,989. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

