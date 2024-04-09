Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 43,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 75,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. 828,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

