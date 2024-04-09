Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bowlero worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 356,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. 67,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.50. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOWL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

