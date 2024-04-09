Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.56 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. 56,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,377. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Several research firms have commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

