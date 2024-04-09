Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $41.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $41,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $249.26. The stock had a trading volume of 168,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,829. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.51 and a 200 day moving average of $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

