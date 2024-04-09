Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $63,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 324,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.36. 46,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.82 and its 200 day moving average is $222.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.