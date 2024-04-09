Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Mirion Technologies worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIR shares. TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 78,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 12.01%.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

