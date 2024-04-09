Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of StoneCo worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 725,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

