Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. 59,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

